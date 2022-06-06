x

June 6, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Society

Greece: Fire Breaks Out in Loutsa

June 6, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[353390] ΠΥΡΚΑΓΙΑ ΣΤΟΝ ΟΙΚΙΣΜΟ ΑΓ. ΙΩΑΝΝΗΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΡΤΕΜΙΔΑ (ΘΑΝΑΣΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Fire breaks out in Loutsa; vehicle traffic stopped on Ag. Ioannou Road. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Thanassis Dimipoulos)

ATHENS – A fire broke out earlier on Monday in low-growing vegetation in Artemida, Spata.

According to the Fire Department, the fire is located near houses and broke out shortly before 12:30 at the junction of Makedonomachon and Nikitara streets.

Favourable conditions and a swift response by fire fighters helped to quickly contain the fire that broke out in the seaside resort of Loutsa in Attica, though at one point this had posed a threat to homes, Spata-Artemida Mayor Dimitris Markou told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) on Monday.

He said the fire, which started near a residential area on Monday, was spotted very quickly and the response by the fire brigade and volunteer groups was immediate, while wind velocity was low. A helicopter was assisting fire-fighting efforts, he added, as one fire front was burning in an inaccessible location that could not be reached on foot.

“Thankfully, all the signs show that the fire is under control at this time,” he said, noting that the fire had come close enough to burn trees in some yards but the danger now appeared to have passed and no houses were in danger.

“The problem is that there appears to be more than one source of fire and this raises some suspicions,” he added.

With the aid of the helicopter, the fire has been contained in an inaccessible location, while forces on the ground are working to ensure it does not spread or move in another direction.

RELATED

Society
Archaeologists Find 2100-Year-Old Woman’s Skeleton in Kozani Bed

KOZANI - Greece's ancient past continues to yield wonders and treasures of what life was like eons ago, this time with archaeologists finding the 2100-year-old skeleton of a woman buried on a bronze bed near the city of Kozani.

Politics
Greek Labour Minister in Paris for OECD Meeting
Politics
Kikilias Stresses the Dynamic Growth of the Cruise Sector

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Firefighters Bring Blaze on Athens’ Coast Under Control (Vid & Pics)

ATHENS – Worried about another summer of wildfires, Greece's fire brigade officials were tested with a fire that broke out in the suburb of Ano Voula near the southern coast and a popular beach area, but said they got it contained.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings