Greece: Fire Breaks Out in Loutsa

ATHENS – A fire broke out earlier on Monday in low-growing vegetation in Artemida, Spata.

According to the Fire Department, the fire is located near houses and broke out shortly before 12:30 at the junction of Makedonomachon and Nikitara streets.

Favourable conditions and a swift response by fire fighters helped to quickly contain the fire that broke out in the seaside resort of Loutsa in Attica, though at one point this had posed a threat to homes, Spata-Artemida Mayor Dimitris Markou told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) on Monday.

He said the fire, which started near a residential area on Monday, was spotted very quickly and the response by the fire brigade and volunteer groups was immediate, while wind velocity was low. A helicopter was assisting fire-fighting efforts, he added, as one fire front was burning in an inaccessible location that could not be reached on foot.

“Thankfully, all the signs show that the fire is under control at this time,” he said, noting that the fire had come close enough to burn trees in some yards but the danger now appeared to have passed and no houses were in danger.

“The problem is that there appears to be more than one source of fire and this raises some suspicions,” he added.

With the aid of the helicopter, the fire has been contained in an inaccessible location, while forces on the ground are working to ensure it does not spread or move in another direction.