x

January 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 28ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Politics

Greece Fines Pakistanis for New Year’s Eve Syntagma Showing

January 4, 2022
By The National Herald
Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Vassilis Rempapis)
Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Vassilis Rempanis)

ATHENS – The Greek government won’t pull back fines on members of the country’s Pakistani community who suddenly showed up in the capital city’s Syntagma Square on New Year’s Eve, violating COVID-19 restrictions and not wearing  masks.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said the fines won’t be overturned despite a plea for leniency from the President of the Cultural Community of Greece-Pakistan, Syed Mohammad Jamil.

The Pakistani leader said that the gathering was spontaneous and not organized, participants didn’t know the city had called off celebrations and that people left after being informed by police they couldn’t be there.

Photos showed a huge mass of people had come there despite public notice that events wouldn’t be allowed although police in some instances haven’t fined others for not wearing maks in public under new measures.

“We will not cancel any fines imposed by the Hellenic Police on members of the Pakistani community during New Year’s Eve on Syntagma for not wearing masks. Laws are laws and apply to all, even if the presence of these people was spontaneous,” the minister said in a social media post.

Footage on social media, mainly TikTok, showed hundreds of people without masks flouting safety protocols that include a requirement to stay a safe social distance apart which has largely been ignored, especially with holiday shopping showing crowds in downtown Athens.

The Greek Forum of Migrants said that it started informing its members with messages posted on Facebook in Greek, English and Arabic from Dec. 29 about the restrictions, said Kathimerini.

“We condemn the non-use of a mask,” Khalid Mughal, president of the Pakistan Journalist Club (Regd.) Greece, told the paper, adding there weren’t any official invitations sent out and no gathering was planned, but didn’t explain why so many showed up otherwise.

“We are always vigilant and informing our community about the coronavirus,” he said, noting, however, that not all the migrants at Syntagma were from just one country, no report given how many were fined or the amount being paid.

RELATED

Society
Going… Going…. Gone: Greece’s Population Keeps Shrinking

ATHENS – An eight-year economic and austerity crisis followed by the COVID-19 pandemic have combined to see so many Greeks fleeing the counry or deciding against having children that the population is falling faster.

Politics
Greece, Saudi Arabia FMs Discuss Regional Issues, Investment Opportunities
Society
Greece Caps Price of PCR Tests at 47 Euros

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

United States

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The schedule of events for the Epiphany celebration, January 5-8, and the Tarpon Springs- Chania, Crete, Greece Sister Cities program of events January 4-9 was released on January 3.

Society

ΑΤΗΕΝS - Greece confirmed 36,246 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 38 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

General News

NEW YORK - Adhering to the city's COVID measures, the Greek-American community celebrated the new year at various nightclubs in Astoria.

General News

Video

What Will Silicon Valley Learn from Holmes’ Conviction?

SAN JOSE, Calif — The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could offer Silicon Valley's culture of hubris and hype some valuable lessons.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings