Greece Files Demarche over Turkish F-16 Violations

ATHENS – Greece filed a strong demarche to the Turkish ambassador in Athens on Wednesday morning over repeated violations of Greek airspace by Turkish fighter jets, which also flew over residential areas.

The demarche was presented to the ambassador by Foreign Affairs Secretary General Themistoklis Demiris, following the directions of FM Nikos Dendias, the ministry said in a statement.

Demiris said these actions are a violation of Greek sovereignty and an unacceptable provocation, and contravene fundamental principles of international law. Besides being illegal and provocative, he said, they endanger international air traffic, entirely contravene the principles of good neighborly relations between Greece and Turkey, and undermine efforts to establish a climate of trust.

Turkish F-16s flew in pairs at least four times, from 10:18 am to 12:24, over East Aegean islands.