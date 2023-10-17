Greece Fifth Most Expensive Airbnb Rental Destination in Europe

Society

ATHENS – On a path for a record tourism year, Greece ranked fifth on a list of European countries for the most expensive average daily rates for Airbnb short term rentals at 203 euros ($214.32.)

That was according to a survey by the travel analytics company AirDNA that put Greece, behind the United Kingdom at fourth and Switzerland, Iceland and Monaco, which at 338 euros ($357) was far ahead of everyone.

The prices soared during an economic and tourism comeback, short-term rentals emptying Athen neighborhoods of long-time residents in favor of transients, reducing supply and spiking rents with growing demand.

The New Democracy government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, trying to reverse the trend, doubled the threshold for prized Golden Visas to at least 500,000 euros ($527,880) in property investment.

That’s for most areas and until August it had been only 250,000 euros ($263,940) for rich foreigners to get the visa that comes with a 5-year residency permit for them and families and a European Union passport.

The lower bar had seen wealthy outsiders scoop up multiple apartments and units and rent them out short-term to recoup their investment and make a profit while driving up rents for Greeks out of reach for many.

It also has put Greece – already anxious that heat waves and climate change will drive tourists elsewhere – at a competitive disadvantage with neighbors North Macedonia at 48 euros ($51) and Albania at 60 euros ($63) daily.

Not surprisingly, the rates were highest in the summer and cheapest beginning in early February when Greece is a less desired vacation spot with most preferring warmer weather for beaches, sun, sand and islands.

But Athens has become a hotspot known for its buzz and quirky charm despite graffiti-covered buildings and is attracting visitors year round for those seeking culture and cooler weather and street attractions.