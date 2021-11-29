Society

FILE- A passenger walks past a docked ship during a 48-hour strike in the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

ATHENS – Several ferry schedules were cancelled on Monday due to high winds in Greek seas registering gale-force winds of up to 8 on the Beaufort scale in the Aegean Sea and 9 at the Ionian Sea.

On Monday, only closed top ferries were servicing Saronic Gulf islands. Two evening schedules were cancelled: ‘Blue Star Naxos’ to Paros, Naxos, Donoussa, Egiali, and Astypalea (17:30), and ‘Blue Star 2’ to Syros, Patmos, Leros, Kos, and Rhodes (18:00). Also cancelled were ‘Blue Star Myconos’ with final destination Karlovasi/Vathy on Samos (16:00) and ‘Adamantios Korais’ for Kythnos and final destination Thera/Santorini (14:55).

On Tuesday morning, two ferry routes are also cancelled: ‘Blue Star Delos’ for Paros, Naxos, Ios, and Thera (07:25), and ‘Blue Star Paros’ for Syros, Tinos, and Mykonos (07:30).

In addition, ferries on the following lines were cancelled on Monday:

– From Rafina to the Cyclades, except ferries to Marmari

– From Lavrion to the islands of Kea and Kithnos

– From Aghia Marina/Nea Stira to Kavala and Prinos on Thassos island

– Ferries between Alexandroupolis and Samothraki island

– Ferries from Igoumenitsa to Lefkimi (closed top ferries did sail to Corfu, however)

Only closed top ferries were sailing between Keramoti and Limenas on Thassos.