Greece Fails to Make Eurovision Finals,  Cyprus’ Australian Singer Does

Music

Victor Vernicos of Greece performs during dress rehearsals for the second semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

LONDON – Greece’s hopes of winning the kitschy Eurovision song contest for the first time since 2005 flopped when the 2023 entry, What They Say, penned and sung by 16-year-old Greek-Danish performer Victor Vernicos didn’t get past the semi-final.

He had been applauded on Eurovision blogs, raising prospects for a good showing but for the first time the finalists were picked by a direct vote of viewers without a panel of judges and those watching weren’t wowed by it.

But Cyprus advanced with Break a Broken Heart, sung by Cypriot-Australian Andrew Lambrou, from Sydney and he will take Greek-speaking hopes into the Grand Final the night of May 13 in Liverpool.

Greece last won when Helena Paparizou’s aptly-named My Number One took the crown 18 years earlier and the country’s eyes and ears were on Vernicos to do it again, the song’s lyrics being hard to make out.

Lambrou’s song is about relationships ending with a broken heart but coming back from that and he told Aussivision that it’s “about going through hardships in the past, relationships wise. You know coming back stronger… powering through it.”

He added it was also about “Coming through stronger at the end. I think you can apply that to anything in life. You will face hard times and hardships. But you can always bounce back and come through stronger.”