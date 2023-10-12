Greece Eyes 5B Euros Sell-Off of State Assets, Athens Airport Stake

Society

ATHENS – More than a decade after Greece’s international lenders demanded the sale of state enterprises to go along with 326 billion euros ($346.39 billion,) states in more assets are being privatized.

The New Democracy government hopes to raise more than 5 billion euros ($5.31 billion) – about 25 percent of one year’s worth of tourism – for the permanent sale that includes concession deals on two toll roads.

A senior privatization agency official not named told Reuters that a 30 percent stake in the prosperous Athens International Airport would also be sold in anticipation of the scheme’s biggest single-year return.

Dimitris Politis, Chief Executive Officer of the country’s privatization agency TAIPED told the news agency the estimate included an expected 1.5 billion euros ($1.59 billion) from the long-term concession of Egnatia Odos, a 658-kilometer (408.86 mile) toll highway in the north.

Greece had earlier earmarked 2 billion euros ($2.13 billion) in privatization revenues for 2023 and 3.3 billion euros ($3.51 billion) for 2024.

The Athens Airport stake via an initial public offering (IPO) and the long-term concession of the Attiki Odos toll road, will help raise “the highest ever proceeds in a year” in 2024, Politis said.

Greece plans to list Athens Airport in the first quarter and that is expected to bring 750 million euros (796.92 million) he also said, adding that

Germany-based manager AviAlliance, holder of a 40 percent stake, will acquire a further 10 percent at a premium over the IPO price.

In September, the privatization agency named GEK Terna as preferred investor for the 25-year operation of Attiki Odos, with the company offering 3.27 billion euros ($3.47 billion,) the report said.

Politis said that by the end of 2023 that the agency would also launch the sale of a 67 percent stake in the port of Lavrio and invite bids for marinas on Corfu and the Gulf of Corinth.

Cruise operators have already expressed interest in Lavrio. The sale would help it grow its yacht and cruise operations further, Politis said, although it’s 37.8 miles southeast of Athens and an hour’s drive.