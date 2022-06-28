Greece Extends Electricity Bill Subsidy Applications to July 5

Economy

ATHENS – The government extended the application deadline for the Power Pass reimbursement program on electricity bills to July 5, government spokesman Yiannis Economou said on Tuesday.

The original deadline was on June 30, and all households are eligible for it, either for the main home or for homes rented for college students living away from home within Greece. The measure is meant to relieve households that saw their electricity bills spike in the last few months.

Economou said the extension was needed because of the continuing volume of applications.