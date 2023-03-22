Greece Extends Ban on Visiting Zakynthos’ Snapshot Navagio Beach

Society

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 file photo, people enjoy the popular beach of Navagio, or Shipwreck Beach, on the western island of Zakynthos, Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

ATHENS – Deeming it unsafe because of the risk of landslides, Greece will not allow anyone on Navagio Beach on Zakynthos, where cliffs as high as 200 meters (656 feet) surround the horseshoe-shaped spot that holds a shipwreck.

The island in the Ionian Sea is as popular for the beach as for hooliganism, largely driven by drunken British tourists, and has become notorious for violence and the murder of American visitor Bakari Henderson in 2017.

The government said a ban will be extended on the beach after an inspection was carried out by the country’s Anti-Seismic Planning and Protection Organization (OASP) for seismic activity and landslide phenomena.

The Greek Ministry of Tourism revealed that an inspection detected a significant risk of landslides due to strong erosion on the surrounding slopes, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported.

That’s a blow for the coming summer tourist season as the beach is one of the favorites in Greece, people loving to pose next to the rusted shipwreck in the middle of the beach and enjoy its waters and unique scenery.

The decision came after a meeting of the ministries of Climate Crisis, Civil Protection, Island Policy, Tourism, the Greek Police, Coast Guard, and the Region of the Ionian Islands, the report said.

“The safety of residents and travelers is above all, and the decision was taken taking into account the new scientific data of the OASP and the President of Professor E. Lekkas, given the high number of visitors to the area during the tourist season,” said Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

That was in reference to the country’s earthquake protection agency, the step taken despite the draw of the beach and Greece’s push for tourism even allowing building and developments on beaches and protected areas.

In 2018, seven people, including two children, were injured due to a rockfall and a 34-year-old Czech woman suffered a spinal injury and the beach was also closed for a time in September, 2022 after a nearby earthquake.

Tourists are allowed to go to the beach by water but not on the beach or to swim there, no report given how that would be enforced or if the Coast Guard would station a vessel there to keep a watch.

The beach of Navagio was named after a powerful storm that caused the Panagiotis ship to run aground in October 1980, where it discovered to be carrying smuggling cigarettes and alcohols but the captain and crew were acquitted but the wreck has only added to the beach’s lure.