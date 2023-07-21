x

July 21, 2023

Greece Expecting Record Heat During Record Tourism, Raging Fires

July 21, 2023
By The National Herald
APTOPIX Greece Heat Wave
A tourist drinks water as she and a man sit under an umbrella in front of the five century BC Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during a heat wave, on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – The unrelenting heat wave in Greece that has tourists looking for beaches, trees, shade and respite is expected to linger through July and could hit temperatures as high as 48 degrees Celsius (118.4 Fahrenheit.)

That’s desert heat, extreme temperatures seen as an offshoot of the failure to do anything about climate change and has turned Greece’s woodlands and forests into kindling, seeing fires break out at multiple points.

The steel mill oven-like Saharan blast has people wilting, no relief for inner-city children with few municipal swimming pools and many public beaches in Athens long seized by private developers charging for access.

“The hard times are not over yet,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said about dueling with heat and the fires although he has largely remained out of the public eye but is seeking help from other European Union countries.

Health officials warned people to avoid the heat – although the beaches were full, and staff at the Acropolis, which has closed at points during afternoon heat, briefly went on strike to protest working in the conditions.

“Given the problems we have faced … in recent days, measures have been unanimously decided to protect the health of the security staff … as well as visitors,” the PEYFA union also said of the situation.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

