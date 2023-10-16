Greece Evacuates Greek Citizens from Israel

Society

The tensions between Israel and the Hamas group escalated as Hamas deployed fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip, resulting in violence against unarmed civilians, including the elderly, women, and children.

In response to these distressing events, Israel conducted a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and implemented a comprehensive blockade in the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to mobilize all available resources in an effort to degrade Hamas’ capabilities and address the ongoing conflict.

Greece has taken action to evacuate 90 of its citizens who were stranded in Israel due to the ongoing heavy fighting in the region.

The Greek Foreign Ministry facilitated their return to Greece using Israeli flag carrier EL-AL. Additionally, a special flight has been arranged for Greek residents in Israel who wish to be repatriated.

In response to the situation, Greek security forces, including the Greek Intelligence Service (EYP) and the Greek Police, have collaborated with European and allied institutions to enhance security measures and protect Israeli interests within the country*.

Greece is bracing for a fresh wave of illegal migrants as the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates. Even before the conflict, Greece was grappling with a significant surge in illegal migration.

The Greek migration minister has expressed concerns that the escalating violence in the Middle East could add to the migration pressures not only in Greece but across the European Union.

In 2023, Greece has already witnessed a substantial increase in illegal entries, more than double the previous year’s figures. Palestinians are a major group within this surge, along with Afghans, Somalis, and Syrians.

While Greece remains vigilant about border security, specific measures are not outlined. Efforts are also being made to seek additional funding from the EU and to impose sanctions on states that do not cooperate in taking back illegal migrants, in collaboration with Cyprus, Italy, Malta, and Spain**.

