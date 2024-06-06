Greece Elected to UN Security Council for 2025-26, FM Gerapetritis Calls it ‘Historic Day’

Politics

UNITED NATIONS – Greece was elected as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2025-26, with 182 votes out of a total of 188 countries participating in the electoral process, on Thursday.

“Today is a historic day for Greece, for our country’s imprint in the world. The UN General Assembly voted predominantly in favour of our country. This is a great success. This shows the important capital that Greece has in the world, in the international environment,” stressed Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis.

In a post on platform X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Greece understands the great international responsibility. We will work along with UN member-states to strengthen peace & security and ensure that global governance can effectively address emerging challenges.”

Besides Greece, the countries that won seats for 2025-2026 in the Security Council included Denmark, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia.

The five elected members will begin their term on January 1, replacing those whose two-year term ends on December 31 (Mozambique, Japan, Ecuador, Malta and Switzerland).

All five countries have participated in the Security Council in the past – Pakistan seven times, Panama five times, Denmark four times, Greece twice and Somalia once.