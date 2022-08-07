x

August 7, 2022

Greece, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia Submit Joint 2030 World Cup Bid

August 7, 2022
By The National Herald
Countries launch joint bids to host 2030 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Fauzan Saari via Unsplash)

Plans for the 2030 FIFA World Cup have begun, and Greece, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia will submit a joint bid to host the football competition. If this is accepted, it would be the first time the World Cup would be held across continents, in this case Europe, Africa, and Asia.

According to Cairo 24, a three-party meeting was held to decide on the final arrangements for the bid to host the event. The report states that Ashraf Sobhi, Egypt’s Minister of Sports and Youth expressed his intention to build a new stadium in anticipation of the World Cup in El Alamein. This would meet the criteria for Egypt to host World Cup matches as it would add to the list of its existing stadiums.

If the agreement takes place, Greece could host matches in several new stadiums like the ones of Panathinaikos and PAOK, as they are both set to be completed before the competition takes place.

OAKA and Georgios Karaiskakis stadiums are also options which will be utilized as they already meet the specifications.

