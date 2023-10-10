x

October 10, 2023

Greece Drawing Up New Rules for Businesses Using Public Beaches

October 10, 2023
By The National Herald
The beautiful beach at Lindos, Rhodes. (Photo by Dimitris Kiriakakis, via Unsplash)

ATHENS – An attempt by residents on some Greek islands to take back public beaches seized by businesses or leased out by the government having largely failed, legislation is being drawn up to regulate how they operate.

The government, in violation of the Constitution which declares all beaches are public, allows leasing of 50 percent of spaces to businesses and resorts who then charge users for umbrellas and lounges, as much as $340 a day.

A rebellion of sorts this summer led to a brief crackdown that exempted large resort areas that are favored because they bring in so many tourists and revenue, even more of them opening, some keeping the public off the beaches.

The Finance Ministry is said to be preparing measures that would regulate access to the beaches while still allowing businesses to operate in defiance of what the Constitution dictates. It wasn’t said what the regulations would allow.

There were 1,750 violations found on beaches and shorelines by businesses, found in 4,500 inspections between July 21-Sept. 30 in 41 regional units around the country but no word or what penalties were brought, if any.

Most were for occupying more than 50 percent of the beach area with umbrellas and lounges along with businesses operating without a lease and just occupying the beaches unlawfully, no report if they were allowed to continue.

