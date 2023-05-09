x

May 9, 2023

Greece Donkey Owner Fined 30,000 Euros Over Animal’s Rope Death

May 9, 2023
By The National Herald
Donkeys on Santorini. Photo: Klearchos Kapoutsis, via Wikimedia Commons
FILE - Donkeys on Santorini. (Photo: Klearchos Kapoutsis, via Wikimedia Commons)

ATHENS – While donkeys are still allowed to carry tourists in Greece – some of the animals allegedly dying because of the strain – a 75-year-old unidentified man was fined 30,000 euros ($30,060) after his donkey tied to a rope got tangled and died.

“This is the first time that the prosecutor’s office has described this heinous act, the slow and torturous death of an equine as a result of a heavy form of passive abuse, as a felony,” the Hellenic Donkey Center, a non-profit, said in a statement.

The man had been accused of tying it to a tree in a field in Koropi, east of Athens, where it died after becoming entangled, no further details on how long it was left there but the incident was reported to police, who arrested him.

Two other donkeys owned by the same man and found similarly tied to trees and also suffering were surrendered to the Hellenic Donkey Center. The New Democracy government had vowed to get tough on animal abuse.

But there was no reported response to a letter from American actor Anjelica Huston, an honorary member of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, asking for a ban on donkeys carrying tourists on the island of Santorini.

She complained they were subjected to cruel mistreatment in being forced to carry tourists some 500 steps up from the harbor to the old town of Fira, a popular attraction that’s lucrative to the owners.

https://www.peta.org/blog/anjelica-huston-donkey-rescue/

PETA Germany’s undercover investigation in the summer of 2022 revealed that donkeys are still being forced to carry heavy loads of tourists up and down the stairs in the blazing hot sun for hours without proper rest, food, or water.

‘They are treated like machines rather than sentient beings and are often beaten and whipped by their handlers to keep them moving while being forced to wear ill-fitting saddles that leave them with open wounds,” the site said.

“Profit-driven owners often allow heavier riders, placing a great strain on the animals’ backs and joints. This has grave consequences for the donkeys: If they become too weak, they’re often abandoned to die,” the site said, the owners not fined.

Police Confiscate 100 kg of Cocaine in Thessaloniki, 9 Arrests

THESSALONIKI - A police operation that is underway in Thessaloniki has led to the seizure of a big quantity of cocaine (over 100 kilos) and to the arrest of 9 individuals.

Shootout in the Leftist Lifeboats: Varoufakis Assails SYRIZA, Tsipras
Greece Now Looks to Corners of the Earth For Long-Haul Tourists Too

