September 8, 2022

Giannis limps, Greece rolls into round of 16 at EuroBasket

September 8, 2022
By Associated Press
Italy Eurobasket Basketball
Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo controls the ball during the Eurobasket group C basketball match between Estonia and Greece, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Greece got another win, and a small scare as well.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points in 19 minutes before leaving midway through the third quarter with an ankle issue in Greece’s 90-69 win over Estonia in the Group C finale for both teams at the EuroBasket tournament Thursday.

Antetokounmpo was clearly limping after the game, but was able to take part in the postgame on-court celebration and exchanged handshakes with Estonia’s players and coaches.

Greece coach Dimitrios Itoudis said Antetokounmpo got ice and treatment, but did not sound worried.

“It’s all good,” Itoudis said.

Antetokounmpo was 9 for 10 from the field, and in his four group-stage games, he averaged 29.5 points on 58% shooting in 26-1/2 minutes per game.

Kostas Sloukas scored 11 for Greece (5-0).

Siim-Sander Vene led Estonia (1-4) with 19 points. Kerr Kriisa and Janari Joesaar each had 12 and Kristjan Kitsing scored 10.

GROUP C

CROATIA 90, UKRAINE 85

Also at Milan, Bojan Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer with 4:19 left put Croatia ahead to stay, and was part of a game-ending 15-6 run for the winners.

Bogdanovic led all scorers with 27 points for Croatia (3-2), while Dominik Mavra scored 13, Krunoslav Simon added 11 and Karlo Matkovic and Ivica Zubac finished with 10 apiece.

Volodymyr Herun led Ukraine (3-2) with 21 points. Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 16, Svi Mykhailiuk added 14 and Issuf Sanon had 11.

GROUP D

CZECH REPUBLIC 88, ISRAEL 77

At Prague, the Czech Republic (2-3) grabbed the last spot in the round of 16 and eliminated Israel (2-3).

Vojtech Hruban scored 25 points, Jan Vesely added 16 and Tomas Satoransky had 14 points and 11 assists for the Czechs, who will meet Greece in the Round of 16.

Yam Madar led Israel with 16 points. Tomar Ginat scored 15, while Deni Avdija and Rafael Menco each had 12.

FINLAND 88, NETHERLANDS 67

Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points, Shawn Huff scored 14 and Finland (3-2) had no problem in its group-stage finale.

Worthy De Jong capped a strong tournament for him with a 21-point effort for the Netherlands (0-5).

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

There are no games Friday. The single-elimination round of 16 starts in Berlin on Saturday.

Video

Canada Police Hunt Remaining Suspect in Stabbing Attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan — Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair.

