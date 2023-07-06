x

July 6, 2023

Greece Dismisses EU Border Patrol Frontex Warnings to Leave Country

July 6, 2023
By Associated Press
Greece New Government
Newly appointed Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis speaks during a handover ceremony, in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece’s new Migration Minister Dimitris Kairidis said it would be “unthinkable” if the European Union pulls its Frontex border patrol agency out of the country in the wake of the Coast Guard accused of not helping a refugee ship that sank with hundreds aboard.

Differences have emerged between them over allegations brought by survivors that the Coast Guard caused the boat packed with 750 people to capsize by trying to tow it and did little to help the victims.

Kairidis said the newly re-elected New Democracy government that denied pushing back refugees while trying to keep them out would look into the complaints made by human rights groups and activists but not relent.

Frontex has also given Greece until July 10 to provide explanations about alleged unlawful pushbacks of refugees on the island of Lesbos, the favored spot for human traffickers from Turkey sending them.

Turkey is holding more than 4 million refugees and migrants who went there fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands, primarily Syria and Kairidis said he would meet with Frontex officials in Athens and at the agency’s headquarters in Warsaw, Poland but said the agency should keep a presence in Greece after earlier being accused by critics of being complicit in pushbacks. “They would be shooting themselves in the foot. Their main purpose is to protect the borders of the European Union,” he said in urging the border patrol to remain in Greece, the outermost border of the bloc that closed itself off from refugees.

Frontex said it was seeking “clarifications and information” from the Coast Guard on two alleged cases of migrants who crossed by boat being illegally deported back to Turkey.

Frontex’s Executive Director Hans Leijtens wrote to a senior police official representing Greece on the Frontex management board, requesting a reply by July 10, said The Associated Press.

