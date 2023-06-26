Greece Didn’t Accept EU Border Patrol Plane to Watch Refugee Boat

Society

Survivors receive first aid after a rescue operation at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150miles) southwest of Athens on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (www.argolikeseidhseis.gr via AP)

ATHENS – While the Greek Coast Guard was keeping an eye on a refugee boat crammed with as many as 750 people before it sank, drowning hundreds, an offer by the European Union’s border patrol Frontex to send an airplane reportedly wasn’t answered.

The news site POLITICO said that Frontex didn’t even get a reply although it works hand-in-hand with the Coast Guard to monitor boats jammed with refugees that human traffickers try to smuggle into the country.

The tragedy has led the Coast Guard to scramble to explain why it delayed in trying to aid the vessel and as survivors said the Greek craft may have caused the refugee boat to capsize in trying to deny it, which the agency denied.

A spokesperson for Frontex told POLITICO that after initially detecting the vessel and notifying the Greek and Italian authorities, it offered to provide additional assistance, including dispatching an aircraft from Italy, but the Coast Guard didn’t reply, later adding that it wouldn’t comment “regarding details of the operational planning.”

The Coast Guard is under intense scrutiny over the tragedy that came as Greece was under an interim government before June 25 elections saw the return of former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to deal with the fallout.

While in power before, his government had been accused of pushing back refugees at the land border with Turkey and in the Aegean, which was also denied despite video and eyewitness evidence to the contrary.

So far, 82 bodies were recovered, the rest of the victims going down with the ship inside the old in the accident that happened 80 kilometers (50 miles) off the coast in Pylos in the Peloponnese.

While in international waters, the vessel that was enroute from Libya to Italy to avoid restrictive conditions in Greece was also in Greece’s search-and-rescue area and the Coast Guard has been blistered for its handling of the tragedy.

Reports said that the Coast Guard relented when the human smugglers operating the craft refused assistance instead of trying to intervene amid criticism Greece has been trying to keep refugee boats away from the country.

A Frontex aircraft first spotted the fishing vessel inside Greece’s search and rescue zone in international waters on June 13 and notified the Greek and Italian authorities and kept watch before returning to base.

Frontex deployed two aircraft to Greece, a drone and a plane, but neither was involved in this operation. The agency offered to fly the drone over the overcrowded vessel, but the Greek authorities asked it to attend another search and rescue operation south of Crete, where 80 people were in danger, according to a statement issued by the agency, the news site said.

Frontex then offered to send back the aircraft from Italy, after refueling, but the Greek authorities didn’t answer, it was said. The plane was stationed on the island of Samos, one of five that refugees who went to Turkey from their homelands try to reach. The Coast Guard said there’s no video of the operation without explaining why.

Frontex said it had initiated a “serious incident report” (SIR), requiring the agency’s fundamental rights officers to record potential human rights violations but the European Commission has shown no interest in investigating with Mitsotakis returning to power.

Greek Supreme Court Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos said a probe should be kept secret from the public but didn’t say on what grounds nor why it should be confidential and as survivors are being detained to prevent journalists from asking them questions. Nine alleged smugglers were taken into custody.