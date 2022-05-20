Greece Developing an Institutional Framework for Climate Crisis, Oikonomou Says

Society

ATHENS – The new climate law, which Greece is acquiring for the first time in its history, is defining an institutional framework for the reduction of “greenhouse gas emissions to deal with the climate crisis”, government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said in a post on Twitter on Friday.

Specifically, Oikonomou stated in a post on Twitter: “Greece is for the first time acquiring a National Climate Law. With a plan we are defining the institutional framework and the goals for the gradual reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in order to deal with the climate crisis.”