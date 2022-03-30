x

March 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Politics

Greece-Cyprus-Israel Trilateral in Athens Next Tuesday

March 30, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece-Cyprus-Israel
(Photo by Eurokinissi, file)

NICOSIA – There will be a trilateral meeting between Greece, Israel and Cyprus at the level of foreign ministers in Athens next Tuesday, foreign ministry spokesperson Alexandros Papaioannou announced on Wednesday.

Prior to the trilateral, there will be successive bilateral meetings between Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his counterparts from Israel, Yair Lapid, and Cyprus, Ioannis Kasoulidis. The meeting between the Greek and Cypriot foreign ministers will focus on the close coordination of the two countries’ actions with respect to the Cyprus issue and within the EU.

Dendias and Lapid will discuss planning on issues of strategic cooperation between Greece and Israel, as well as developments in the surrounding region with respect to energy and fighting terrorism.

“Unfortunately, we had three terrorist attacks in Israel in the last few days, which we condemned,” Papaioannou said.

There is also to be a broader discussion on developments in the region, the Middle East, the Gulf and North Africa, as well as on the meeting in the Negev desert hosted by Israel for the foreign ministers of Egypt, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain, which was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During their trilateral meeting, the three foreign ministers will pick up from where they left off, at the end of their last meeting in August 2021, examining cooperation in all sectors, including energy, and discussing developments in the Eastern Mediterranean in light of the radical geostrategic changes taking place following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Regarding the EastMed pipeline, the spokesperson said its implementation was an economic rather than geopolitical issue, while no one has announced that it is “off the table”.

RELATED

Economy
Breakfast in Cyprus: More Tourism Attractions, Air Connnections Needed

NICOSIA - The COVID-19 pandemic and limited air connections that combined to drive down tourism on Cyprus showed a need for more lures and activities for viewers beyond beaches, officials said.

Society
Cyprus Will Use Drones to Deliver Mail to Faraway Regions
Politics
EU Wants to End Golden Passport Schemes, Targets Russians

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Celebrities: Monkeys Near Florida Airport Delight Visitors

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — As departing jetliners roared overhead, an aging vervet monkey moped on a mangrove branch one recent afternoon in the woods he inhabits near a South Florida airport, his ego bruised.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings