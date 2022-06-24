Greece, Cyprus and Armenia Sign MoU on Expatriates Issues

Politics

ATHNS – Greece, Cyprus and Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation on issues concerning expatriates during a trilateral meeting held on Friday in Patras.

Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of Hellenes Abroad, Andreas Katsaniotis, stressed in his statements, “we are working together for the international recognition of the Pontian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide, as well as for the international condemnation of the occupation of Cyprus.”

The memorandum is comprised of nine separate articles, which describe the joint actions that the three countries will take to exchange information and know-how in the field of diaspora, but also to promote their national positions.

According to the foreign ministry, “Greece, Cyprus and Armenia are committed to the joint effort for international recognition of the Pontian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide and the international condemnation of the Turkish occupation of the northern part of Cyprus.”