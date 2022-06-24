x

June 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

Greece, Cyprus and Armenia Sign MoU on Expatriates Issues

June 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Katsaniotis
Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for the Greeks Abroad Andreas Katsaniotis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHNS – Greece, Cyprus and Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation on issues concerning expatriates during a trilateral meeting held on Friday in Patras.

Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of Hellenes Abroad, Andreas Katsaniotis, stressed in his statements, “we are working together for the international recognition of the Pontian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide, as well as for the international condemnation of the occupation of Cyprus.”

The memorandum is comprised of nine separate articles, which describe the joint actions that the three countries will take to exchange information and know-how in the field of diaspora, but also to promote their national positions.

According to the foreign ministry, “Greece, Cyprus and Armenia are committed to the joint effort for international recognition of the Pontian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide and the international condemnation of the Turkish occupation of the northern part of Cyprus.”

RELATED

Society
Greece: Sailing Boat Sinks after Collision with Ferry

ATHENS - A sailing boat sank in the sea between Oropos and Eretria after colliding with the ferry Protoporos XIII.

Politics
UK Conservatives Lose 2 Elections in Blow to Boris Johnson
Politics
Greek Solution Leader Wealthiest Politician, Varoufakis Next

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Brothers, Basketball Focus of Antetokounmpo Family’s “Rise”

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't watch this year's NBA Finals.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings