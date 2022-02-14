x

February 14, 2022

Greece Confrirms 20,361 New COVID Cases, 78 Deaths

February 14, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE- A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the new coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Oct. 5, 2020. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Stelios Missinas)
A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the new coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Oct. 5, 2020. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Stelios Missinas)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 20,361 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 69 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,194,453 infections (daily change: +0.9 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 408 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,360 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 78 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 24,836. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 494 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 85.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 374 (75.71 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 120 (24.29 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,145 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 352 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -4.61 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 405.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

