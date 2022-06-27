x

June 27, 2022

Greece Confirms 7,682 New COVID Cases on Monday, 12 Deaths

June 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
ATHENS – Greece confirmed 7,682 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,624,556 (daily change: +0.2 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 1,382 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 161,547 (4.3 pct of the total positive results).

There are also 12 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 30,190. Of these, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 97 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 92.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 43 (44.33 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 54 (55.67 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,725 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 210 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change:-2.78 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 195.

The median age of new infections is 37 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 80 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

