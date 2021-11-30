x

November 30, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Society

Greece Confirms 7,486 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 88 Deaths

November 30, 2021
By Athens News Agency
A medical staff member of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a municipal employee at a drive-through testing site in Athens, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A medical staff member of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a municipal employee at a drive-through testing site in Athens, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 7,486 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 3 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 939,903 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 105 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,712 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 88 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 18,157. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 664 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 80.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 532 (80.12 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 132 (19.88 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,514 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 394 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -5.06 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 464.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Politics
Greece Has Both Eyes Anxiously On Bellicose Turkey Now

ATHENS - More provocations from Turkey, even belligerent talk renewing fears of a potential conflict in a dispute over the seas has Greek officials on edge and wondering what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s next move will be.

Politics
Tsipras: New Neasures Show Premier Is “A Saboteur of Vaccination”
Society
French Hospitality Company CEO Says Greece Has it All

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Culture

SYDNEY – The latest episode of the Ouzo Talk podcast for the Greek diaspora focuses on the Parthenon Marbles with founder and chair of the International Committee – Australia – for the Restitution of the Parthenon Marbles Inc (IOCARPM), Emmanuel John Comino AM [member of the General Division of the Order of Australia] and committee member, lawyer and cultural heritage specialist, Theodora Gianniotis.

Society

ATHENS - Ruling out any more COVID-19 lockdowns in a bid to save the Christmas season for businesses which took huge losses after being closed for months earlier, Greece’s New Democracy government is preparing for what health officials said will be a critical run-up to the holiday.

Society

ATHENS – As schemes being set in motion to try to slow rising brutality against women in Greece, police in the country’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, said they arrested a man who reportedly told them he killed his wife, who would be the 14th victim of femicide this year.

Society

Video

New Variant Cause for Concern, Not Panic, Biden Tells US

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but "not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread US lockdown.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings