November 18, 2021

Greece Confirms 7,317 New Coronavirus Infections on Thursday, 63 Deaths; 556 in ICUs

November 18, 2021
By Athens News Agency
eody mask
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yirgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 7,317 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 861,117 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 103 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,879 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 63 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 17,075. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 556 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 84.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 459 (82.55 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 97 (17.45 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,430 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

