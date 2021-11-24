x

November 24, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

Greece Confirms 7,108 New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday, 93 Deaths

November 24, 2021
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Michalis Karagiannis)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Michalis Karagiannis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 7,108 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 12 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 901,661 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 96 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,295 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 93 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 17,612. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 612 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 80.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 499 (81.54 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 113 (18.46 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,469 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 490 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +19.8 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 434.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Society
As Hospitals Fill With COVID Patients, Greece Halts Most Surgeries

ATHENS - While still not moving to recruit private clinics as public hospitals are overflowing with COVID-19 patients, Greece’s New Democracy government ordered that non-emergency operations will be stopped for now.

Society
Balkan Neighbors Mourn Victims of Bus Fire in Bulgaria
Society
Facing Growing Hostility, Greek Census Takers Quitting En Masse

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

ATHENS - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (Vartholomeos) at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday and congratulated him on his 30th anniversary as Ecumenical Patriarch.

Politics

ANKARA - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has stepped up rising provocations, blaming Greece for aggression as tension between the countries rises in the dispute over the seas in the Aegean and East Mediterranean.

Politics

NEW YORK – The Greek-American community is deeply concerned about recent strong pro-Turkish statements of the newly-elected Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in the context of his interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in which he went far beyond the limits of diplomatic communications.

Society

Politics

Video

Review: The Sunny, Shaggy “Licorice Pizza” Soaks Up the ’70s

It's school picture day at a high school in Southern California's San Fernando Valley in the opening scene of Paul Thomas Anderson's 1970s-set "Licorice Pizza.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings