Greece Confirms 7,014 New COVID Cases on Friday, 30 Deaths

April 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
eody mask
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinjs)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 7,014 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) said on Good Friday, bringing confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,273,382 (daily change: 0.2 pct).

Of the daily total, possible reinfections were an estimated 200 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 120,986 (3.6 pct of the total positive results).

There were also 30 deaths from Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 28,839. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 278 patients were on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age was 71 years and 93.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over. Of the total, 153 (55.04 pct) were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 125 (44.96 pct) were fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, 4,589 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

In addition, 190 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -2.56 pct). The average daily rate of admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 208.

The median age of new infections is 36 years old (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 years old (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

Andreas Dracopoulos Honored by Union Settlement, a Pillar of East Harlem

NEW YORK - Union Settlement is a true institution in New York's East Harlem community, empowering its neighbors as they work hard to build better lives and brighter futures for themselves and their families.

