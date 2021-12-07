x

Greece Confirms 7,009 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 99 Deaths

December 7, 2021
By Athens News Agency
EODY logo
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 7,009 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 978,402 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 99 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,604 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 99 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 18,815. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 697 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 79.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 560 (80.34 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 137 (19.66 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,571 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 405 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +6.58 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 436.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

