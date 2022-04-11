Greece Confirms 6,926 New COVID Cases on Monday, 72 Deaths

Society

FILE - A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a man in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 6,926 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday, while the total number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic is 3,180,556 (daily change +0.2 pct).

The number of possible reinfenctions in the last 24 hours was 118, while since all reinfections since the pandemic began are estimated at 119,003 (3.6 pct of all positive tests).

There are also 72 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 28,205. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 359 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 91.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 203 (56.55 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 156 (43.45 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,519 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 313 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -4.57 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 352.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).