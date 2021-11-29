Society

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 6,677 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 11 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 931,183 infections (daily change: 0.7 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 117 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,621 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 104 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 18,067. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 657 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 80.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 526 (80.06 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 131 (19.94 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,504 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 415 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -17.33 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 466.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).