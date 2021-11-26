Default Category
Pete N. Marudas – Dedicated Public Servant Who Inspired Many – Is Mourned
Across the United States and as far as Greece and Cyprus, news of the November 20 passing of Peter N Marudas, the latest of a dwindling ‘Greatest Generation’ of Greek-American leaders to fall asleep in the Lord, brought both a sense of solemnity and deep appreciation to many apropos of Thanksgiving week during a pandemic.
Metropolitan Methodios of Boston Speaks to TNH
BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston has recently emerged from a ten-day quarantine after contracting COVID – 19, although he was fully vaccinated two doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Evia Woman’s Heartbreak Fire Photo Time Magazine’s Best of 2021
ATHENS - A gripping photo showing an elderly Greek woman holding her heart in grief and a bag in hand as wildfires roared behind her home on the island of Evia was picked by Time magazine as 2021’s Best Photo and on the cover.