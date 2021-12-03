x

December 3, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Greece Confirms 6,201 New COVID-19 Cases on Friday, 97 Deaths

December 3, 2021
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a man in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 6,201 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 3 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 957,552 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 98 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,106 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 97 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 18,427. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 694 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 80.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 549 (79.11 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 145 (20.89 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,544 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 422 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -6.84 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 449.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Society
Greece’s Mandatory COVID Vaccinations for Over-60s Draws Ire

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' reluctant order that those over 60 must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face 100 euro ($113) monthly penalties isn't sitting well with those who oppose it.

Politics
Greece’s High Court Rules Mandatory COVID Shots Legal
Politics
Mitsotakis: People with Disabilities Must Have the Rights Enjoyed by All Greek Citizens

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

TAMPA, FL – The problem arose about five years ago.

Church

CASTRO VALLEY, Ca - The Resurrection community came together in love and joy to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and look toward a new and exciting future” with a weekend full of festivities.

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE - Repeating a request turned down many times, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew said Turkey should reopen the Halki Theological School, the main training facility for Constantinople's Patriarchate clergy.

Politics

Politics

Video

Biden Helps Light National Christmas Tree Near White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden helped light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday while remembering those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and crediting the American people for his optimism.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings