November 20, 2021

Greece Confirms 5,991 New Coronavirus Infections on Saturday, 69 Deaths; 594 in ICUs

November 20, 2021
By Athens News Agency
eody mask
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yirgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 5,991 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 4 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 874,812 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 108 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,239 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 69 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 17,237. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 594 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 84.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 493 (83 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 101 (17 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,437 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

