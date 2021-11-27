x

November 29, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Greece Confirms 5,870 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 Deaths

November 27, 2021
By Athens News Agency
A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 5,870 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 12 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 920,683 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 109 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,740 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 82 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 17,861. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 641 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 81.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 518 (80.81 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 123 (19.19 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,493 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 451 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -6.63 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 446.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Society
Greece: Ferry Cancellations Due to High Winds Expected to Continue Tuesday

ATHENS - Several ferry schedules were cancelled on Monday due to high winds in Greek seas registering gale-force winds of up to 8 on the Beaufort scale in the Aegean Sea and 9 at the Ionian Sea.

Society
After Fatal Car Chase Shooting, Greek Cops Undergo Retraining
Society
Greece: No Plans for Another Lockdown, Government Spokesperson Says

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Society

THESSALONIKI - A symbol of holiness around the world – but now also of some defiance against COVID-19 measures - Mt Athos has become a strange brew of monks supporting restrictions to slow the pandemic and those who don't believe in them.

Politics

ANKARA - Trying to sway international opinion against Greece, Turkey said its Coast Guard rescued 29 refugees allegedly pushed back into Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea by Greek forces.

Sciences

ATHENS - More than 130 early-career researchers, PhD candidates, and postdocs from the Foundation for Research & Technology – Hellas (FORTH) have dedicated the last five years to research through the ARCHERS program, with the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Travel

General News

Video

“Encanto,” “House of Gucci” Fuel Thanksgiving Box Office

NEW YORK — Thanksgiving weekend moviegoing was still far from the feast it normally is, but Disney's "Encanto" and the Lady Gaga-led "House of Gucci" both gave a lift to two genres that have been particularly battered by the pandemic: family movies and adult dramas.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings