June 19, 2022

Greece Confirms 5,689 New COVID Cases on Sunday, 8 Deaths

June 19, 2022
By Athens News Agency
EODY logo. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 5,689 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,545,112 (daily change: +0.2 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 864 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 148,251 (4.0 pct of the total positive results).

There are also 8 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 30,087. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 101 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 69 years and 91.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 46 (45.54 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 55 (54.46 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,711 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 176 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +31.34 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 130.

The median age of new infections is 37 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 80 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

