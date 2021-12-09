x

Greece Confirms 5,523 Vew COVID Cases on Thursday, 81 Deaths

December 9, 2021
By Athens News Agency
A medical staff member of the National Health Organization (EODY) prepares to conduct a COVID-19 rapid test on a municipal employee at a drive-through testing site in Athens, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS – Greece confirmed 5,523 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 2 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 989,814 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 90 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,650 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 81 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 18,982. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 708 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 79.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 571 (80.65 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 137 (19.35 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,588 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 429 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -4.45 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 424.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

