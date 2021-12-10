x

December 10, 2021

Greece Confirms 5,087 New COVID Cases on Friday, 103 Deaths

December 10, 2021
By Athens News Agency
A medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a rapid test for the COVID-19 on a man in Athens, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 5,087 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 12 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 994,901 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 95 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,848 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 103 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 19,085. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 702 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 79.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 566 (80.63 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 136 (19.37 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,600 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 376 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -12.35 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 417.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

