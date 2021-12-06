x

December 6, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Greece Confirms 4,943 New COVID Cases on Monday, 116 Deaths

December 6, 2021
By Athens News Agency
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, file)
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, file)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 4,943 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 971,148 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 90 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,698 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 116 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 18,716. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 714 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 79.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 571 (79.97 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 143 (20.03 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,566 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 380 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -11.21 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 434.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Politics
On Comeback Trail, Papandreou Reaches KINAL Leadership Final

ATHENS – His leadership of the former PASOK Socialist party while Prime Minister brought the party's end but George Papandreou has returned to reach a run-off to be the new head of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL.

Politics
PM Chairs Meeting on Digitalisation of Driving Licence Renewal
Society
Eleven Free Wi-Fi Access Points Installed in Central Athens

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

United States

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) 9th Annual New York Gala took place on December 4, in-person after last year’s virtual-only event, raising over $2 million to provide continued pandemic crisis relief and help foster Greek economic recovery opportunities after months of fiscal challenges.

Politics

MANCHESTER, NH – On December 3, Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) announced his campaign for re-election to Congress and launched a 14-community road trip across the First District to connect with voters and listen to their stories.

Church

BOSTON – V Rev. Protopresbyter Demetrios Tonias resigned from the Deanship of the Annunciation Cathedral of Boston for health reasons.

General News

Church

Video

New York Film Critics Name “Drive My Car” Best Film of 2021

NEW YORK — The New York Film Critics Circle on Friday named "Drive My Car," Ryusuke Hamaguchi's intimate three-hour epic and Haruki Murakami's short story adaptation, the best film of the year.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings