Greece Confirms 4,801 New COVID Cases on Wednesday, 77 Deaths

Society
Greek TV Satire Show Fires Co-Host Over “Revenge Porn” Posting
ATHENS – A year of sexual scandals in Greece now has seen a co-host of a popular TV satire show, Radio Arvyla, fired on the spot after he was accused of posting explicit images of an ex-partner on porn sites in apparent revenge, although the motive wasn't given.
Politics
Malliotakis, Tannousis Endorsed by Conservative Party of Richmond County
NEW YORK – At a recent meeting of its Executive Committee, the Conservative Party of Richmond County has unanimously endorsed the re-election campaigns of both Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis and State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, each of whom represents districts that include portions of both Staten Island and Brooklyn.
General News
Greek-American Athina T. Siringas, Prosecutor, Loving Wife and Mother, 63
DETROIT, MI – Athina T Siringas, who worked 20 years in the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, died December 10, after a long battle with ovarian cancer, The Detroit News (TDN) reported.