x

December 16, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Society

Greece Confirms 4,801 New COVID Cases on Wednesday, 77 Deaths

December 15, 2021
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
A man holds his hands after receiving the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination shot inside a van used as a mobile vaccination unit at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 4,801 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 12 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,017,445 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days,137 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,837 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 77 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 19,553. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 683 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 80.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 553 (80.97 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 130 (19.03 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,632 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 353 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +8.62 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 368.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Politics
Greece, Spain Don’t Want Turkey Talk Gobbledegook

ATHENS - Apparently trying to find some way to smooth over Spain selling weapons to Turkey that could be used against Greece, the Spanish and Greek foreign ministries said they'll set up a communication line to sort out misunderstandings.

Economy
Greek Employers More Interested in Digital Skills Than Certificates
Politics
Turkey Again Insists Greece Take Greek Troops off Greek Islands

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Society

ATHENS – A year of sexual scandals in Greece now has seen a co-host of a popular TV satire show, Radio Arvyla, fired on the spot after he was accused of posting explicit images of an ex-partner on porn sites in apparent revenge, although the motive wasn't given.

Politics

NEW YORK – At a recent meeting of its Executive Committee, the Conservative Party of Richmond County has unanimously endorsed the re-election campaigns of both Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis and State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, each of whom represents districts that include portions of both Staten Island and Brooklyn.

General News

DETROIT, MI – Athina T Siringas, who worked 20 years in the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, died December 10, after a long battle with ovarian cancer, The Detroit News (TDN) reported.

General News

Obituaries

Video

“Zola,” A24 Lead Indie Spirit Award Nominations

The Film Independent Spirit Awards, Hollywood's leading indie film honors, stayed true to its name this year, bestowing a leading seven nominations to Janicza Bravo's wild road trip saga "Zola," including best feature, best director and best female lead for Taylour Paige.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings