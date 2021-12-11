Greece Confirms 4,761 New COVID Cases on Saturday, 72 Deaths

United States
Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce & Cyprus Young Professionals Christmas Party
ASTORIA – The Cyprus-US Chamber of Commerce and Cyprus Young Professionals (CYP) Christmas Party was held in a festive atmosphere at Anemos Restaurant in Astoria on December 8.
Andy Manatos Honored with the Phidippides Award
NEW YORK – Cosmos FM-Hellenic Public Radio, celebrating its 35th anniversary, hosted the Phidippides Award Gala on December 2 at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows, Queens.
Music Nights Return to Greek Islands Restaurant in Little Neck
LITTLE NECK, NY – With favorite songs performed by Tasos Papaioannou, Greek Islands, the beloved restaurant owned by George Sarafoglou, located at 25317 Northern Boulevard in Little Neck, after two years resumed its music nights on December 3.