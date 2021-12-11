Greece Confirms 4,761 New COVID Cases on Saturday, 72 Deaths

Society

A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 4,761 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 8 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 999,652 infections (daily change: +0.5 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 88 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,921 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 72 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 19,157. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 705 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 80.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 567 (80.43 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 138 (19.57 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,609 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 353 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -6.12 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 403.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).