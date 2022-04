Greece Confirms 4,727 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 41 Deaths

Society

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 4,727 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,290,895 (daily change: +0.1 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 121 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 121,432 (3.6% pct of the total positive results).

There are also 41 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 28,976. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 267 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 71 years and 92.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 144 (53.93 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 123 (46.07 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,593 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 167 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +11.33 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 182.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).