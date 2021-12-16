x

Greece Confirms 4,696 New Virus Cases on Thursday, 96 Deaths

December 16, 2021
Virus Outbreak Greece
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a man as others wait in a queue in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 4,696 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 10 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,022,141 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days,151 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,116 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 96 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 19,651. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 692 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 81.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 570 (82.37 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 122 (17.63 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,645 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 398 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +12.75 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 364.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

