Greece Confirms 4,696 New Virus Cases on Thursday, 96 Deaths

General News
Jennifer Dulos Featured on Real Life Nightmare
ΝΕW YORK - It has been more than two years since the last time anyone saw Jennifer Dulos, οn May 24, 2019, after dropping of her kids at school, the mother of 5 disappeared, only months before her 51st birthday.
Politics
Turkey Again Insists Greece Take Greek Troops off Greek Islands
ANKARA - For the umpteenth time, Turkey has repeated its insistence that Greek remove troops off Greek islands, citing the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that Turkey doesn't recognize, along with the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties.
Associations
The Hellenic Medical Society 85th Annual Scholarship Celebration, Dec. 11
ASTORIA – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) held its 85th Annual Scholarship Celebration on December 11 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.