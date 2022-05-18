x

May 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Society

Greece Confirms 4,626 COVID Cases on Wednesday, 19 Deaths

May 18, 2022
By Athens News Agency
eody mask
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinjs)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 4,626 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,406,553 (daily change: +0.1 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 494 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 130,499 (3.7 pct of the total positive results).

There are also 19 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 29,619. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 161 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 71 years and 92.5 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 81 (50.31 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 80 (49.69 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,660 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 126 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +20 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 113.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 80 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Economy
Greek Shipowners Buy Up More Seaside Plots, Close Off Beaches

ATHENS - Much of the coastline in Greece’s capital - allegedly public beaches - has long been unreachable to the public because of private clubs and developments blocking access and now 13 plots for villas along the so-called Athens Riviera have been sold for 500 million euros ($526 million.

Politics
Greek Opposition Parties Fight Planned US Sale of F-16’s to Turkey
Society
In Greece, Speed Kills On Roadways, Motorcycles Most Dangerous

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ Address to the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress

WASHINGOTN - The full text of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech to the Joint Session of the US Congress is as follows: Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President, Honorable Members of the United States Congress, Ladies and Gentlemen, There is no greater honor for the elected leader of the people who created democracy than to address the elected representatives of the people who founded their country on the Greek model and have promoted and defended democratic values ever since.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings