September 27, 2022

Greece Confirms 44,775 COVID Cases in Week of Sept. 19-25

September 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
EODY logo
EODY logo. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 44,775 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of September 19-25, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 4,292 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: 24%), with 26% of the new weekly infections being reinfections. All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 4,920,192.

A total of 819 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of September 19-25 (117 patients on a weekly average, 0% compared to the previous week), while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 715 (102 as weekly average, or -5% compared to previous week).

In addition, 79 hospital patients were on ventilators on September 25. Their median age is 70 years and 96.2% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more.

During the week of September 19-25 there were also 97 deaths from Covid-19, or 9 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: -16%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 33,111.

Of the people who died, 96% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of those who were infected was 38 years of age, and of those who died it was 80.

