May 13, 2022

Greece Confirms 4,388 COVID Cases on Friday, 29 Deaths

May 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ATHENS – Greece confirmed 4,388 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,384,982 (daily change: +0.1 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 439 in the last 24 hours, while total reinfections since the pandemic began is estimated at 128,319 (3.7 pct of the total positive results).

There are also 29 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 29,521. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 178 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 71 years and 92.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 94 (52.81 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 84 (47.19 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,646 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 118 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -4.07 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 116.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

