Greece Confirms 4,324 COVID Cases on Saturday, 15 Deaths

Society

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 4,324 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,389,306 (daily change: +0.1 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 407 in the last 24 hours, while total reinfections since the pandemic began is estimated at 128,726 (3.7 pct of the total positive results).

There are also 15 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 29,536. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 173 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 71 years and 92.5 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 91 (52.6 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 82 (47.4 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,652 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 127 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +7.63 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 117.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).