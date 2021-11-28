x

November 28, 2021

Greece Confirms 3,823 New COVID Cases on Sunday, 96 deaths

November 28, 2021
By Athens News Agency
eody mask
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinjs)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 3,823 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 10 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 924,506 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 115 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,490 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 96 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 17,959. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 647 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 80.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 522 (80.68 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 125 (19.32 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,499 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 502 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +11.31 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 462.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

