Greece Confirms 33,590 COVID Cases September 5-11, 129 Deaths

Society

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 33,590 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of September 5-11, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 3,220 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: -17%), with 22% of the new weekly infections being reinfections. All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 4,838,811.

A total of 793 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of September 5-11 (113 patients on a weekly average, -19% compared to the previous week), while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 867 (124 as weekly average, or -16% compared to previous week).

In addition, 101 hospital patients were on ventilators on September 11. Their median age is 70 years and 96% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more.

During the week of September 5-11 there were also 129 deaths from Covid-19, or 12 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: -30%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 32,894.

Of the people who died, 96% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of those who were infected was 38 years of age, and of those who died it was 80.