x

September 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Society

Greece Confirms 33,590 COVID Cases September 5-11, 129 Deaths

September 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
5305998_21_426185_type13265
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Papadopoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 33,590 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of September 5-11, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 3,220 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: -17%), with 22% of the new weekly infections being reinfections. All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 4,838,811.

A total of 793 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of September 5-11 (113 patients on a weekly average, -19% compared to the previous week), while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 867 (124 as weekly average, or -16% compared to previous week).

In addition, 101 hospital patients were on ventilators on September 11. Their median age is 70 years and 96% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more.

During the week of September 5-11 there were also 129 deaths from Covid-19, or 12 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: -30%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 32,894.

Of the people who died, 96% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of those who were infected was 38 years of age, and of those who died it was 80.

RELATED

Society
Cycladic Figurines Return Pact Splits Greek Cultural Leaders

ATHENS - A deal in which Greece will share with the New York Metropolitan Museum and eventually get return of 161 stolen Cycladic figurines has divided cultural experts.

Politics
France Repeats Support for Greece, Mutual Defense Against Turkey
Economy
Despite COVID, Energy Crisis, Greece On Track for Big Growth

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Ηopes Ending Cancer Can Be a “National Purpose” for US

BOSTON — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new "national purpose" — his administration's effort to end cancer "as we know it.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings