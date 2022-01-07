Greece Confirms 29,334 New COVID Cases on Friday, 78 Deaths

Society

A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 29,334 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 87 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,451,354 infections (daily change: +2.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 447 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,610 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 78 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 21,263. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 632 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 79.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 538 (85.13 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 94 (14.87 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,808 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 612 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +3.2 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 511.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).