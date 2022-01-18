Greece Confirms 23,340 New COVID Cases, 106 Deaths

Society

A medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a rapid test for the COVID-19 on a man in Athens, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 23,340 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 53 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,703,396 infections (daily change: +1.4 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 443 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,214 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 106 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 22,197. Of these, 95 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 673 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 80.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 548 (81.43 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 125 (18.57 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,916 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 475 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +0.64 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 552.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).